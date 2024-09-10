Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Heartbreaking News
On Monday, the heartbreaking news that James Earl Jones had passed away was announced.
The 93-year-old was one of the most accomplished actors of all time.
Via Variety: "James Earl Jones, the prolific film, TV and theater actor whose resonant, unmistakable baritone was most widely known as the voice of “Star Wars” villain Darth Vader, died Monday. He was 93."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
One person who sent out a post was Basketball Hall of Famer (and Los Angeles Lakers legend) Magic Johnson.
Johnson wrote: "Cookie and I are saddened by the news of James Earl Jones’ passing. James became one of our favorite actors when he starred in “Claudine” back in 1974, and we loved him as the voice of Darth Vader in the “Star Wars” series and the classic “Coming to America”! Cookie and I are praying for the entire Jones family, his friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.🙏🏾"
Fans reacted to Johnson's post.
Via @icecoldcarter3: "Damn we been losing a lot of legends as of late….what a legend he was….Mufasa being my favorite character played by him"
Via @LadyStar_62: "My memory also goes back to the movie “Claudine”. a classic movie I love. Just yesterday I was watching my favorite series “Star Wars”, there are many. The voice will be missed along with his huge presence, my condolences to his family, Sleep in Peace “Mufasa” #JamesEarlJones 🙏🏼"
Via @MediatorYou: "Field of Dreams! Oh man. Thoughts and prayers"
Via @Kobelaker8_24: "Dude was a Legend...... will never b duplicated!"
Via @franklinisbored: "RIP legend"