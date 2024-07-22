Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Heartbreaking News
Before his legendary 13-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Magic Johnson played his college basketball for the Michigan State Spartans.
On Monday, Johnson revealed the heartbreaking news that his former teammate Ron "BoBo" Charles had passed away.
Johnson wrote: "I am still in disbelief after hearing the news about my Michigan State University teammate Ron “BoBo” Charles. Ron was such a kind and nice person who never had anything bad to say about anyone. He always stayed positive and treated people with respect.
I had the pleasure of spending two years of my life with him on and off the court at Michigan State. Ron was a great basketball player, super athletic, and played a vital role in us winning the 1979 National Championship.
Cookie and I are definitely devastated and saddened by the news because we were all so close and spent a lot of time together at MSU. Ron is gone way too early and will be sorely missed. We are praying for his two children, extended family and friends across the Virgin Islands and here in the U.S."
Johnson and Charles were teammates for two seasons at Michigan State.
During the 1979 season, they led the Spartans to an excellent 26-6 record.
In addition, the team won the National Championship over Larry Bird and Indiana State.
Johnson finished that season with averages of 17.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 2.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field.
Meanwhile, Charles averaged 8.8 points per contest while shooting 66.5% from the field.