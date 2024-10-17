Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Jay-Z News
Jay-Z is one of the most notable rappers of all time.
The legendary performer has also been very involved with professional sports (he was a part-owner of the New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets, and his company represents athletes).
Recently, Bloomberg reported a big update about the 54-year-old.
Via Bloomberg on X: "NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league would continue to work with Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter’s Roc Nation to produce the Super Bowl halftime show."
Many people reacted to the news on social media, and one person who sent out a post was Basketball Hall of Famer (and Los Angeles Lakers legend) Magic Johnson.
Johnson wrote: "Congratulations and job well done to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Jay-Z and his company Roc Nation on extending their partnership deal for the Super Bowl Halftime show!"
Fans responded to Johnson's post.
Via @dougvansant: "Yes! Some of the absolute best shows I've ever had a chance to photograph. Love this partnership."
Via @JimJarmuschHair: "Took the words out of my mouth"
Via @franklinisbored: "Awesome"
As for Johnson, he is one of the best NBA players of all time.
After winning a National Championship with Michigan State, he went on to have a legendary 13-year career with the Lakers.
His career averages were 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in 906 regular season games.
He helped lead the Lakers to five NBA Championships.
The legendary point guard retired after the 1995-96 season.