Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Kevin Durant News

Magic Johnson sent out a post on X about Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

Oct 8, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; President of Basketball Operations of the Los Angeles Lakers Earvin Magic Johnson speaks about the tragedy in Las Vegas before the start of a preseason game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday afternoon, Team USA faced off against Brazil at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

They dominated for the entire day and won by a score of 122-87.

Kevin Durant finished the victory with 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 4/8 from the field in 21 minutes of playing time.

The Phoenix Suns superstar also made exciting history.

Via Yahoo Sports: "KEVIN DURANT PASSES LISA LESLIE FOR MOST POINTS ALL-TIME IN USA OLYMPIC HISTORY 🔥"

Many people reacted to the news on social media.

One person who sent out a post was Los Angeles Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson.

Johnson's post had over 1,000 likes and 40,000 impressions in less than two hours.

Johnson wrote: "Congratulations to Kevin Durant on becoming the career leader in points for the U.S. in Olympic competition with 489 points!👏🏾 @KDTrey5"

Durant is still among the best 15 players in the world despite the fact that he will turn 36 before the 2024-25 NBA season.

Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie also congratulated Durant.

Leslie: "Congratulations @KDTrey5 I’m honored to have you break my @TeamUSA Olympic record!!! Our dedication to our country is evident and etched in stone!! Now go get another Gold medal my friend! One Team, One Goal, Gold! 🥇🇺🇸 #GoUSA"

As for Johnson, he won a Gold medal during the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona (with the "Dream Team").

The five-time NBA Champion is seen by many as the best point guard of all time.

