Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Kevin Durant News
On Tuesday afternoon, Team USA faced off against Brazil at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
They dominated for the entire day and won by a score of 122-87.
Kevin Durant finished the victory with 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 4/8 from the field in 21 minutes of playing time.
The Phoenix Suns superstar also made exciting history.
Via Yahoo Sports: "KEVIN DURANT PASSES LISA LESLIE FOR MOST POINTS ALL-TIME IN USA OLYMPIC HISTORY 🔥"
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
One person who sent out a post was Los Angeles Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson.
Johnson's post had over 1,000 likes and 40,000 impressions in less than two hours.
Johnson wrote: "Congratulations to Kevin Durant on becoming the career leader in points for the U.S. in Olympic competition with 489 points!👏🏾 @KDTrey5"
Durant is still among the best 15 players in the world despite the fact that he will turn 36 before the 2024-25 NBA season.
Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie also congratulated Durant.
Leslie: "Congratulations @KDTrey5 I’m honored to have you break my @TeamUSA Olympic record!!! Our dedication to our country is evident and etched in stone!! Now go get another Gold medal my friend! One Team, One Goal, Gold! 🥇🇺🇸 #GoUSA"
As for Johnson, he won a Gold medal during the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona (with the "Dream Team").
The five-time NBA Champion is seen by many as the best point guard of all time.