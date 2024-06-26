Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Knicks Trade
On Tuesday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Brooklyn Nets traded star forward Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks.
Bridges is only 27 and is coming off a season where he averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range.
Following the news of the big deal, Los Angeles Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson sent out a post on X that had over 800 likes and 40,000 impressions in less than 40 minutes.
Johnson wrote: "Mikal Bridges traded to the Knicks. Wow, hats off to Leon Rose and William Wesley aka World Wide Wes! This trade changes the landscape in the Eastern Conference. Now, the Knicks will challenge the Celtics for first place in the East while putting pressure on the Sixers and Bucks to improve!"
The Knicks are coming off a season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous four seasons and lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round (in seven games).
Bridges was the tenth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft (out of Villanova) and has played six seasons for the Nets (and Phoenix Suns).
He helped the Suns reach the 2021 NBA Finals and has career averages of 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 474 regular season games.