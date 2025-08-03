Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Luka Doncic News
Luka Doncic is going into his first full season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.
He was slated to be a free agent next summer.
However, the Lakers announced (on Saturday) that they had signed Doncic to a contract extension.
Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "Behind-the-scenes of Luka signing his extension."
One person who endorsed the move was Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson.
He reposted an X post from ESPN.
ESPN Wrote: "Breaking: Luka Doncic has signed a three-year, $165 million maximum contract extension with the Lakers, with a player option in 2028, his agent told @ShamsCharania."
Lakers fans will likely enjoy seeing that one of the best players in franchise history is in favor of the signing.
Doncic finished his first 28 games in Los Angeles with averages of 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range.
Via Real Sports: "Luka Doncic is the fastest player in Lakers history to record:
750+ PTS
200+ REB
200+ AST"
Doncic had spent the first six and a half seasons of his career with the Dallas Mavericks.
They made the 2024 NBA Finals.
Via The NBA (on April, 9): "Luka Dončić (31 PTS, 6 3PM) becomes the 3rd Laker since 1997-98 with 30+ points and 5+ threes in a half, joining:
Kobe Bryant (6x)
LeBron James (1x)"
As for Johnson, he led the franchise to five titles over his 13-year career.