Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Michigan State-Auburn Game
On Sunday evening, the Michigan State Spartans had their season come to an end when they lost to Auburn by a score of 70-64 in the Elite Eight.
After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Michigan State legend) Magic Johnson made a post to X.
His message had over 2,000 likes and 100,000 impressions in less than two hours.
Johnson wrote: "I want to thank MSU Coach Izzo and especially all of the players for an exciting and entertaining season! It’s disappointing the tournament run has come to an end with this loss to a strong Auburn team, but this season is one that all Spartans fans should be proud of. I can't wait till next season!"
Johnson famously played for the Spartans for two years (from 1977-79).
He led them to the 1979 NCAA Championship over Larry Bird and Indiana State.
Johnson wrote (on March 26): "Who would’ve thought that two kids from the Midwest would put the Madness in March and play in the most watched college basketball game ever with 35.1 million viewers? I can’t believe it’s already been 46 years since the big game against my arch rival Larry Bird!"
Over 62 college games, the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar had averages of 17.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 2.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field.
He went on to be the first pick in the 1979 NBA Draft.
In his first 12 seasons, Johnson led the Lakers to five NBA Championships.