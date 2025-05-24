Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Pacers-Knicks Game
On Friday evening, the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers faced off at Madison Square Garden.
The Pacers won Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals by a score of 114-109.
After their big win, Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson sent out a post (via X).
Johnson wrote: "Indiana Pacers shocked the world again by beating the New York Knicks 114-109 at home. Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 39 points! They are playing great full court pressure defense and excellent team basketball on offense. That’s why they are up 2-0 in the Series!"
Many fans commented on Johnson's post.
@blezbets: "Best team since the spurs with Duncan"
@therealdwhite1: "Again magic with the top tier analysis!!! Thank you magic!"
@JaylanKnows: "Only casuals are shocked. Those that actually watch ball, know this isn’t shocking"
@im_shiva96: "Respectfully Magic its not shocking. People just didn’t respect the Pacers inspite of the ECF run last year."
@SusanAMcVay: "It’s not shocking to @Pacers fans! We’re just waiting for everyone else to figure it out! Bring on Sunday with the #PacersandRacers! 🏀🏎️"
@DJD93905675: "Shock the world?! lol Huh? It was a 50/50 series to begin with. No has played better since Jan 1st (other than OKC). 45-16. Best record in playoffs 10-2."
The Pacers are now in an excellent spot, as the next two games of the series will be in Indiana.
Via Underdog NBA: "Teams in NBA history to come back from down 0-2 in Conference Finals after losing first 2 games at home:
None"