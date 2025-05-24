Fastbreak

Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Pacers-Knicks Game

Magic Johnson sent out a post after the Indiana Pacers won Game 2.

Ben Stinar

Unknown date; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Lakers guard Magic Johnson on the bench next to coach Randy Pfund during the 1991-92 season at The Forum. Mandatory Credit: MPS-Imagn Images / MPS-Imagn Images

On Friday evening, the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers faced off at Madison Square Garden.

The Pacers won Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals by a score of 114-109.

After their big win, Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson sent out a post (via X).

Johnson wrote: "Indiana Pacers shocked the world again by beating the New York Knicks 114-109 at home. Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 39 points! They are playing great full court pressure defense and excellent team basketball on offense. That’s why they are up 2-0 in the Series!"

Many fans commented on Johnson's post.

@blezbets: "Best team since the spurs with Duncan"

@therealdwhite1: "Again magic with the top tier analysis!!! Thank you magic!"

@JaylanKnows: "Only casuals are shocked. Those that actually watch ball, know this isn’t shocking"

May 23, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots against Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) in the fourth quarter during game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

@im_shiva96: "Respectfully Magic its not shocking. People just didn’t respect the Pacers inspite of the ECF run last year."

@SusanAMcVay: "It’s not shocking to @Pacers fans! We’re just waiting for everyone else to figure it out! Bring on Sunday with the #PacersandRacers! 🏀🏎️"

@DJD93905675: "Shock the world?! lol Huh? It was a 50/50 series to begin with. No has played better since Jan 1st (other than OKC). 45-16. Best record in playoffs 10-2."

May 23, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and forward Pascal Siakam (43) embrace after defeating the New York Knicks in game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Pacers are now in an excellent spot, as the next two games of the series will be in Indiana.

Via Underdog NBA: "Teams in NBA history to come back from down 0-2 in Conference Finals after losing first 2 games at home:

None"

