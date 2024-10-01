Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Pete Rose News
Pete Rose is one of the best players in MLB history.
The 17-time All-Star played 24 seasons and is most known for his legendary 19-year run with the Cincinnati Reds.
On Monday evening, the tragic news that Rose had passed away was announced.
Via The Reds: "The Reds are heartbroken to learn of the passing of baseball legend Pete Rose."
Many people reacted to the news on social media, and one person who sent out a post was Basketball Hall of Famer (and Los Angeles Lakers legend) Magic Johnson.
Johnson wrote: "We've lost one of the greatest, most exciting and toughest players that's ever played in baseball history! Thank you, Pete, for helping me fall in love with baseball. Rest in peace🙏🏾
Cookie and I will be praying for the Rose family. All of baseball should be mourning this true legend!"
Many fans reacted to Johnson's post within the first 30 minutes.
@TheAngelo2258: "Now that is sad.. omg"
@MikeKleuckling: "Should’ve already been in the Hall of Fame. MLB get your head on straight and do the right thing"
@ArthurAnpeeples: "Pete Rose is a legend of the game. One of the true all time greats. Those Cincinnati teams in the mid-1970s were so dominant. RIP Charlie Hustle."
@mojohager: "Should be in the Hall"
@jfalgren: "Two of my favorite athletes from my childhood… Magic was amazing to watch on the court! BUT Charlie Hustle…. What a passionate competitor!! #RIPPete"
Rose won three World Series Championships and has the most hits in MLB history (4,256).
He retired after the 1986 season.