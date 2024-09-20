Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Shohei Ohtani History
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Dodgers faced off against the Miami Marlins in Florida.
The Dodgers won by a commanding score of 20-4 to improve to 91-62 on the season.
However, the more significant news was that Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani made incredible MLB history.
Via The Los Angeles Dodgers: "HISTORY!
SHOHEI OHTANI IS THE ONLY MEMBER OF THE 50/50 CLUB."
Thousands of people reacted to the news on social media, and one person who sent out a post was Los Angeles Lakers legend (and Dodgers co-owner) Magic Johnson.
His post had over 2,000 likes and 80,000 impressions in less than two hours.
Johnson wrote: "On behalf of the @Dodgers' Ownership Group, I want to congratulate Shohei on being the 1st in MLB History to have a 50/50 season! 🎉
Dodger Fans, we got a chance to be a part of MLB history! 🤩"
Ohtani also finished the game with a remarkable stat line.
Via OptaSTATS: "Since RBI became official in 1920, only one MLB player has had, over the course of his entire career (same game or not),
a game with 10+ RBI
a game with 6+ hits
a game with 5+ XBH
a game with 3+ HR
a game with 2+ SB
That one player is Shohei Ohtani. He did all of it today."
Ohtani is in his first year playing for the Dodgers after spending the first six seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Angels.
Following the Marlins, the Dodgers will return home to host the Colorado Rockies on Friday evening.