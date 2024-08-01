Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Simone Biles News
The 2024 Olympics are currently going on in Paris, and Simone Biles is one of the most notable athletes competing.
On Thursday, she added another gold medal to her collection.
Via Bleacher Report: "SIMONE BILES TAKES GOLD AND SUNI LEE TAKES BRONZE IN WOMEN'S ALL-AROUND GYMNASTICS COMPETITION 🥇🥉🐐 BOTH LED USA TO GOLD IN TEAM COMPETITION 🇺🇸"
Following the competition, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Los Angeles Lakers legend) Magic Johnson sent out a post on X.
His post had over 1,100 likes and 78,000 impressions in two hours.
Johnson wrote: "Me, Cookie, and everyone on the yacht were cheering on the USA women gymnasts in today’s All-Around final! The GOAT of gymnastics has done it again! Congratulations to Simone Biles for an electrifying floor performance and adding another Olympic gold medal to her collection today’s All-Around final!🥇 @Simone_Biles"
Biles now has six gold medals and made history.
Via Team USA: "Greatest of all time. 🐐
@Simone_Biles breaks a 120-year-old record to become the only U.S. gymnast to win six Olympic gold medals."
Johnson is also a gold medalist, as he competed in the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.
He played for the "Dream Team," which many consider to be the greatest team ever assembled.
Johnson is arguably the best point guard in NBA history.
He spent all 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and led them to five titles.
His career averages were 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.9 steals per contest in 906 games.