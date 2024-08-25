Magic Johnson Reacts To Statement From Anthony Edwards
Anthony Edwards is one of the best young stars in the NBA.
However, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard recently made an eye-opening statement (via Lane Florsheim of The Wall Street Journal) that went viral.
Edwards via The Wall Street Journal (h/t NBACentral): "I didn't watch it back in the day so I can't speak on it. They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don't think anybody had skill back then. [Michael Jordan] was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean? So that's why when they saw Kobe [Bryant], they were like, 'Oh, my God.' But now everybody has skill."
Many people have reacted to that quote from Edwards, and the latest person to share their opinion was Los Angeles Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson.
Johnson (via noleash.tv): "I don't ever respond to a guy that's never won a championship... He didn't win a college championship, I don't know if he even won a high school championship."
Johnson is seen by many as the best point guard in the history of the NBA.
He spent his entire 13-year career with the Lakers and helped lead them to five NBA Championships.
As for Edwards, he is coming off the best season of his career where he led the Timberwolves to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2004.
He also won a Gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.