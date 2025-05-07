Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Steph Curry News
On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 99-88 to take Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
However, the more significant concern was the fact that Steph Curry left the game with an injury.
On Wednesday, the Warriors announced an official update on Curry.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Stephen Curry, who exited last night’s game against the Timberwolves with 8:19 remaining in the second quarter with a strained left hamstring, underwent an MRI this morning.
The MRI confirmed the injury as a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Curry will be re-evaluated in one week."
One person who reacted to the news was Basketball Hall of Famer (and Los Angeles Lakers legend) Magic Johnson.
His post had over 3,000 likes in three hours.
Johnson wrote: "I’m crossing my fingers and praying Steph Curry’s injury is not too serious and he won’t miss too many games🙏🏾"
Many people commented on Johnson's post.
@PhiSteveO: "I still remember when Magic and Byron Scott got injured for the NBA Finals, the team was 11-0 in winning the western conference title and playing great.
Had to learn over the years you can't let your happiness be dictated by things outside your control. But it was very sad."
@mattwagner648: "Me too Magic.
Nothing worse than seeing one of the games best go down when it matters most."
@allday_ajking: "Facts. He needs to tie you in rings, legend."
@KNBR: "#ThankYouMagic"
Game 2 of the series will be on Thursday night.