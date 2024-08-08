Magic Johnson Reacts To Team USA's Victory Over Serbia
On Thursday, Team USA and Serbia faced off at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Serbia dominated for the first two quarters of the game, but Team USA was able to pull off the comeback and win by a score of 95-91 to improve to 5-0 (and advance to the Gold medal game).
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry exploded for 36 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 12/19 from the field and 9/14 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Via USA Basketball Communications: "Stephen Curry put on a signature shooting performance in the USA's semifinal win against Serbia. He scored 36 points (12-19 FG, 9-14 3FG), the second-most points by an American at the Olympics. Carmelo holds the record with 37 points against Nigeria in the 2012 Olympics."
After the huge victory, Los Angeles Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson sent out a post on X.
His post had over 4,000 likes and 100,000 impressions in 30 minutes.
Johnson wrote: "Team USA lives on to fight for gold after a tough battle against Serbia! Steph Curry carried US to a victory scoring 9 threes on his way to 36 points! 👏🏾"
Johnson played for the most famous USA team of all time during the 1992 Olympics (in Barcelona).
Ironically, Thursday is the 32nd anniversary of them winning the Gold medal.
Via NBA Store: "32 years ago TODAY, the USA Olympic Men's Basketball Team, featuring NBA stars for the first time, won the Gold Medal at the Barcelona Olympics – they were known as the "Dream Team." 💭🥇"