Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Team USA Winning Gold Medal
On Saturday, Team USA beat France by a score of 98-87 at the 2024 Olympics in Paris to capture their fifth straight Gold medal.
France made the game interesting, but Team USA had too much talent for them to overcome.
One of the biggest reasons for the victory was the play of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry.
He led the way with 24 points on 8/13 shooting from the three-point range.
Via The NBA: "Steph went BERSERK in the 4Q 🤯
12 PTS and 4 3PM in less than 3 minutes to help secure 🥇..."
After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Los Angeles Lakers legend) Magic Johnson sent out a post on X.
His post had over 7,000 likes and 130,000 impressions in three hours.
Johnson wrote: "Big shout out to the US Men’s Basketball team for beating France in a very close game to secure gold!! Steph Curry came in clutch again with 8 threes! 🔥🤯"
Johnson competed at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona for arguably the most famous team of all time.
He was part of a roster that also featured Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Scottie Pippen and other Hall of Famers.
The legendary point guard spent his entire13-year career with the Lakers.
His career averages were 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in 906 games.
He also led the Lakers to five NBA Championships.