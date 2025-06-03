Fastbreak

Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Tom Thibodeau News

NBA legend Magic Johnson sent out a post after the New York Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau.

Ben Stinar

Sep 25, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson is interviewed during Lakers Media Day at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, CA. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson is interviewed during Lakers Media Day at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, CA. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Tom Thibodeau had been fresh off leading the New York Knicks to the Eastern Confernce finals for the first time in 25 years.

However, less than a week after the team was eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in Game 6, they fired the 67-year-old (on Tuesday).

Many people around the NBA world were surprised by the news.

One person who sent out a post was Los Angeles Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson.

His post had over 125,000 impressions and 1,800 likes in two hours.

Johnson wrote: "WOW WOW WOW. I can’t believe the NY Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was fired today after leading the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals! 🤯 The biggest question is why was he fired? Now, who will be the next coach of the Knicks?"

Many fans commented on Johnson's post.

@jonathangosper: "Most emotion you've ever shown on here."

@PantherQB19: "Really shocking tbh and you have to think it’s mainly Dolan. Would Rose really want Thibs gone? Something feels off here."

@steelers_felix: "He didn't coach a good series with Indy. One of the games he didn't have any call challenges left. Then he tried to play a fast game versus Indy. This was his shot, and he didn't produce. It's not like the finals are given every year. He had his opportunity"

@RobConsigliere: "They should call you Magic. 💯"

New York Knicks
Apr 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau speaks to his team on the bench during a time out during the fourth quarter of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Knicks were the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record.

Before losing to the Pacers, they beat the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics in the first two rounds of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.