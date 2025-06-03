Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Tom Thibodeau News
Tom Thibodeau had been fresh off leading the New York Knicks to the Eastern Confernce finals for the first time in 25 years.
However, less than a week after the team was eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in Game 6, they fired the 67-year-old (on Tuesday).
Many people around the NBA world were surprised by the news.
One person who sent out a post was Los Angeles Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson.
His post had over 125,000 impressions and 1,800 likes in two hours.
Johnson wrote: "WOW WOW WOW. I can’t believe the NY Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was fired today after leading the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals! 🤯 The biggest question is why was he fired? Now, who will be the next coach of the Knicks?"
Many fans commented on Johnson's post.
@jonathangosper: "Most emotion you've ever shown on here."
@PantherQB19: "Really shocking tbh and you have to think it’s mainly Dolan. Would Rose really want Thibs gone? Something feels off here."
@steelers_felix: "He didn't coach a good series with Indy. One of the games he didn't have any call challenges left. Then he tried to play a fast game versus Indy. This was his shot, and he didn't produce. It's not like the finals are given every year. He had his opportunity"
@RobConsigliere: "They should call you Magic. 💯"
The Knicks were the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record.
Before losing to the Pacers, they beat the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics in the first two rounds of the 2025 NBA playoffs.