Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reveals NBA Team He Wants To Buy
Magic Johnson is one of the best ten players in NBA history.
He has also had an extremely successful post-playing career with many business ventures (including sports teams).
Via Front Office Sports (on October 31, 2024): "Between his time as a player and as a team owner, Magic Johnson now has 15 championship rings."
Earlier this summer, Johnson made an appearance on ESPN's First Take.
Stephen A. Smith asked Johnson about getting back into the NBA.
Johnson: "I might have to bet back into the NBA... I'm interested in the Lakers, but I may be interested in somebody else, too, depending on who the owner is."
Smith: "Can you get a group together and steal them from the Knicks?"
Johnson: "If Dolan ever puts the Knicks up for sale, I'll be first in line."
Johnson would be a welcoming addition to a lot of teams as an executive (or part-owner).
Via Paul Balsom: "The way Magic Johnson became a billionaire is insane:
• Retired from the NBA in 1991
• Built a $26B insurance company
• Owns the Dodgers, LAFC, Sparks & Commanders
He used his name, not the game, to build a billion-dollar empire."
As for the Knicks, they are one of the teams who is on the rise in the NBA.
They finished last year as the third seed with a 51-31 record.
In addition, the Knicks reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since the 2000 season (25 years ago).