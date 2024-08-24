Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Sends Heartfelt Kobe Bryant Message
On Friday, NBA legend Kobe Bryant would have celebrated his 46th birthday.
Many people around the NBA sent out messages on social media to remember Bryant.
Via Bleacher Report: "Kobe would've been 46 today.
Mamba forever 💜💛"
One person who sent out a post was Basketball Hall of Famer (and Los Angeles Lakers legend) Magic Johnson.
His post had over 5,000 likes and 230,000 impressions.
Johnson wrote: "Happy heavenly birthday to the 5x NBA Champion, Olympic Gold Medalist, Oscar and Academy Award Winner, and my friend Kobe Bryant! We all miss you, but your legacy lives on with us forever🙏🏾"
Bryant and Johnson are two of the best Lakers players ever.
Recently, Johnson spoke about Bryant being in the best player of all time conversation (via NH ExperienceTV, h/t NBACentral).
Johnson: "We know Kobe belongs in that conversation even today. Kareem, Kobe and they all wore the purple and gold. I think about what Kobe meant to the game of basketball worldwide."
Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers.
His career averages are 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 32.9% from the three-point range in 1,346 regular season games.
The five-time NBA Champion also appeared in 220 playoff games.
As for Johnson, he spent his entire 13-year career with Los Angeles and also led the franchise to five titles.
He averaged 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in 906 games.