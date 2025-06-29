Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Sends Heartfelt Message To Candace Parker
Candace Parker is one of the best WNBA players of all time.
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Sparks are officially retiring her jersey.
Via espnW: "Candace Parker is STILL the ONLY WNBA player to ever win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same season
CP’s jersey will be retired at halftime of today’s Sky-Sparks game"
Before the ceremony, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson made a post to X for Parker.
His message had over 700 likes in three hours.
Johnson wrote: "Candace Parker has left an indelible mark on the Los Angeles Sparks, not only as one of the greatest players to ever grace the court, but as a true ambassador of our franchise and women’s basketball as a whole. Beginning with her arrival to the City of Angels in 2008, she not only lived up to the expectations placed on her as a two-time Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year and NCAA National Champion, she far exceeded them. Her unparalleled skill, relentless drive, and leadership elevated the Sparks to new heights and set a new standard of greatness. Candace is the best all-around player that has ever played in the WNBA. Her legacy is immeasurable — she redefined excellence, was a champion on the court and for the Los Angeles community and inspired countless fans and future generations of athletes. Very few champions get to see their jersey hanging from the rafters in this city. Retiring Candace’s No. 3 jersey is not just a celebration of her extraordinary career, but a tribute to the enduring mark she's left on this organization, the WNBA, and the city of Los Angeles. She will forever be a part of the Sparks family."
Parker was the first pick in the 2008 WNBA Draft out of Tennessee.
She spent the first 13 seasons of her legendary career in Los Angeles.