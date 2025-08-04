Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Sends Heartfelt Message To Dennis Rodman's Daughter
On Sunday, the Washington Spirit faced off against the Portland Thorns.
Trinity Rodman made her return from injury and scored the game-winning goal to give the Spirit a 2-1 victory.
Via B/R Football: "First game back since April.
Of course Trinity Rodman scored a late game winner on her return"
One person who reacted to the game was Los Angeles Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson.
Johnson wrote: "Welcome back superstar Trinity Rodman! Congratulations on scoring the game winning goal for our Washington Spirit in a 2-1 victory over the Portland Thorns. The entire National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) has missed you!"
Rodman (who is 23) has been with the Spirit for each of the last five seasons.
Via Kyle Sheldon: "I ❤️ Trinity Rodman.
What a moment for the USWNT star - a stoppage time, game-winning goal in her first game back from injury.
The entire stadium understood the moment - Audi Field was ROCKING.
Truly incredible."
She is also the daughter of Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman.
The five-time NBA Champion played 14 seasons for the Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.