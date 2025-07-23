Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Sends Heartfelt Message To Former NFL Star
Bobby Wagner was once among the best players in the NFL when he was with the Seattle Seahawks.
The 2014 Super Bowl Champion was recently announced as a part-owner of the WNBA's Seattle Storm.
Via Storm.WNBA.com: "SEATTLE – The Seattle Storm announced today that Super Bowl XLVIII Champion and All-Pro Linebacker, Bobby Wagner, will join the team’s ownership group. Wagner, a second-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2012, spent his first 10 seasons in the Emerald City, where he holds three of the team’s records for most tackles in a single-season and leads all active players in total tackles. He’s currently entering his 14th season, where he was voted to 10 Pro Bowls and named to 11 All-Pro teams."
One person who reacted to the news about Wagner was Los Angeles Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson).
Johnson wrote: "I would like to congratulate our Washington Commanders star linebacker, Bobby Wagner, on joining the WNBA’s Seattle Storm ownership group. I am so proud of Bobby! We’ve had so many discussions on entrepreneurship and this is just the start of him building his empire!"
The Storm are currently the fourth seed with a 14-10 record in their first 24 games.
They have won two WNBA Championships since the 2017 season.
Wagner wrote (via X): "So Excited !"
As for Johnson, he is one of the best ten players in NBA history.
He spent all 13 seasons of his legendary career playing for the Lakers (and won five NBA Championships).