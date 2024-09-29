Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Sends Heartfelt Message To Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant is one of the top 25 players in NBA history.
He is still among the best players in the league and is coming off a season where he averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range.
On Sunday, the Pheonix Suns star is celebrating his 36th birthday.
One person to send out a post was Basketball Hall of Famer (and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson).
Johnson wrote: "Happy birthday to Kevin Durant! KD is one of my favorite players and people and his mother Wanda, is truly a special lady. He’s one of the best athlete entrepreneurs out there and he, along with his business partner Rich Kleiman, are currently building a business empire."
Johnson also posted a photo with Durant at Sunday's NFL game between the Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals.
Johnson wrote: "Today I’m in Arizona watching my Commanders play with Josh Harris, Mark Ein, Mitchell Rales, Eric Holoman, Kevin Durant, Vernon Dixon, and Rich Kleiman!"
Considering they are two of the most accomplished basketball players of all time, NBA fans will likely love seeing the interaction between the two.
Durant was the second pick in the 2007 NBA Draft out of Texas.
In addition to the Suns, he has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors.
He is a four-time Gold medalist, two-time NBA Champion and won the 2014 MVP Award.