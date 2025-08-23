Fastbreak

Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Sends Heartfelt Message To Kobe Bryant

Magic Johnson made a post for Kobe Bryant.

Ben Stinar

Apr 13, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (facing camera) hugs former Laker player Magic Johnson before a game against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center. Bryant concludes his 20-year NBA career tonight. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (facing camera) hugs former Laker player Magic Johnson before a game against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center. Bryant concludes his 20-year NBA career tonight. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Kobe Bryant is one of the best players in NBA history.

The Los Angeles Lakers spent all 20 seasons of his legendary career with the franchise.

On Saturday, Bryant would have celebrated his 47th birthday.

Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "The heart of Los Angeles – Happy Birthday, Kobe 💜"

One person who sent a message to Bryant was Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson.

His heartfelt post had over 600 likes in less than 15 minutes.

Johnson wrote: "Remembering husband, girl dad, entrepreneur, friend, five-time champion, and one of the greatest to ever lace them up, Kobe Bryant on his birthday 🎁"

Published
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.