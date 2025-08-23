Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Sends Heartfelt Message To Kobe Bryant
Magic Johnson made a post for Kobe Bryant.
Kobe Bryant is one of the best players in NBA history.
The Los Angeles Lakers spent all 20 seasons of his legendary career with the franchise.
On Saturday, Bryant would have celebrated his 47th birthday.
Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "The heart of Los Angeles – Happy Birthday, Kobe 💜"
One person who sent a message to Bryant was Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson.
His heartfelt post had over 600 likes in less than 15 minutes.
Johnson wrote: "Remembering husband, girl dad, entrepreneur, friend, five-time champion, and one of the greatest to ever lace them up, Kobe Bryant on his birthday 🎁"
