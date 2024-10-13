Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Sends Heartfelt Message To NBA Writer
J.A. Adande is one of the most notable writers in sports history.
Adande was recently given a massive award by the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Via Basketball HOF: "Congratulations to 2024 Curt Gowdy Print Media Award recipient, J.A. Adande. #GowdyAward"
Many people congratulated the legendary writer, and one person who sent out a post was Los Anglees Lakers legend Magic Johnson.
His post had over 2,000 likes and 280,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
Johnson wrote: "Who would’ve thought at my basketball camp back in 1981, I would take a picture with the 2024 Curt Gowdy Print Media Award Recipient from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame!
@jadande, I am so proud of you and the man that you’ve become! Congrats on the Hall of Fame 🎉"
A lot of people reacted to Johnson's post.
@InsideOutsideC2: "That’s my Magic!! Always my number one!! Forever FAN! So proud of you and everything that you do."
@charlieaarlyss: "That’s awesome Earv! JA has always been a pro!!"
@icemancometh: "J.A. is the best. Awesome and deserving honor."
@KamBrothers: "Our first full-time job in media was the Lakers blog for the @latimes. @jadande was unfailingly kind, supportive and helpful as we learned the process of covering a team. That stamp of approval meant a lot. Happy to see him receive this high honor. AK"
Marc Stein of The Stein Line: "With this picture from @MagicJohnson and your new ring … I think you won Twitter today @jadande . Congrats!!!
PS — The OP shorts are ELITE!"
Adande is currently the director of sports journalism at Northwestern.