Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Sends Message To Devin Booker
On Tuesday evening, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns faced off against the Detroit Pistons at Michigan State.
The Suns won by a score of 105-97 to improve to 2-0 in the preseason.
Booker finished with 10 points, three assists and one block while shooting 4/13 from the field in 22 minutes of playing time.
The former Kentucky star is from Michigan, and he wore a special edition of his Nike shoes.
Via Nice Kicks on Tuesday: "Devin Booker warms up in the “Michigan State” Nike Book 1 PE ahead of tonight’s preseason game 🌲"
Los Angeles Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson played his college basketball at Michigan State.
He responded to Nice Kicks' post with a message for Booker.
Johnson wrote: "Ok, @DevinBook ! Your Spartan green tennis shoes looked good last night in East Lansing for the Suns vs. Pistons preseason game!"
Before winning five titles and becoming one of the best point guards in NBA history, Johnson spent two seasons with the Spartans.
He helped lead them to the 1979 National Championship over Larry Bird and Indiana State.
As for Booker, he has established himself as one of the best shooting guards of his era.
The four-time NBA All-Star is coming off a year where he averaged 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 68 games.
On October 23, the Suns will open up the regular season when they visit James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers.