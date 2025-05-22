Fastbreak

Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Sends Message To Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Magic Johnson sent out a post after OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won the MVP Award.

Earvin \"Magic\" Johnson speaks during a roundtable discussion about student athletes' mental health at the Historic Capitol Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Magic Johnson 11022 Ts 099
Earvin \"Magic\" Johnson speaks during a roundtable discussion about student athletes' mental health at the Historic Capitol Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Magic Johnson 11022 Ts 099 / Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

On Thursday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder will play the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home) for Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

Before the game (on Wednesday), the NBA announced that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had been named as the 2025 MVP Award.

Via The NBA: "The 2024-25 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player is... Shai Gilgeous-Alexander!"

Many people reacted to the news on social media, and one person who sent out a post was Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

He wrote: "Congratulations to OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on being named the 2025 NBA MVP! 👏🏾 @shaiglalex"

Considering Johnson is among the best (and most popular) NBA players of all time, fans will likely enjoy seeing him send a message to Gilgeous-Alexander.

Magic Johnson
Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; ESPN Analysts, Magic Johnson and Stephen A. Smith talk before the game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers won 124-116. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Thunder star has been with the franchise for each of the previous six seasons (after spending his rookie year with the LA Clippers).

He finished the 2024-25 season with outstanding averages of 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range.

Via The NBA: "SHAI x GIANNIS...

MODELS OF CONSISTENCY

The Greek Freak and SGA are the 5th and 6th players EVER to average 30+ PPG on 50% shooting in three consecutive seasons, joining...

Wilt Chamberlain
Michael Jordan
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Adrian Dantley"

The Thunder won Game 1 over the Timberwolves (also at home) by a score of 114-88.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points and nine assists.

