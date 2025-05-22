Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Sends Message To Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
On Thursday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder will play the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home) for Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.
Before the game (on Wednesday), the NBA announced that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had been named as the 2025 MVP Award.
Via The NBA: "The 2024-25 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player is... Shai Gilgeous-Alexander!"
Many people reacted to the news on social media, and one person who sent out a post was Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson.
He wrote: "Congratulations to OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on being named the 2025 NBA MVP! 👏🏾 @shaiglalex"
Considering Johnson is among the best (and most popular) NBA players of all time, fans will likely enjoy seeing him send a message to Gilgeous-Alexander.
The Thunder star has been with the franchise for each of the previous six seasons (after spending his rookie year with the LA Clippers).
He finished the 2024-25 season with outstanding averages of 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range.
Via The NBA: "SHAI x GIANNIS...
MODELS OF CONSISTENCY
The Greek Freak and SGA are the 5th and 6th players EVER to average 30+ PPG on 50% shooting in three consecutive seasons, joining...
Wilt Chamberlain
Michael Jordan
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Adrian Dantley"
The Thunder won Game 1 over the Timberwolves (also at home) by a score of 114-88.
Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points and nine assists.