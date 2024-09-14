Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Sends Out Heartfelt Instagram Post
Magic Johnson is one of the best players in NBA history.
The Los Angeles Lakers legend is still very active on social media (and with sports).
On Saturday, Johnson shared a heartfelt post for his 3.7 million Instagram followers.
Johnson captioned his post: "33 years ago, I made the best decision of my life by marrying the beautiful Cookie Johnson. I thank God every day for blessing me with my wife, best friend, and loving mother of our amazing children all wrapped into one! I’m beyond grateful for your heart of gold, unwavering love for our family, and irreplaceable presence in this world. Happy Anniversary baby!"
Cookie also sent out her own post.
Cookie captioned her post: "Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.” 1 Corinthians 13:4-7
We thank God for putting us together, for keeping us together, and for growing our love into a love that resembles the unconditional love that God has for us🙏🏾❤️ Happy 33rd Anniversary, my love! 😘"
The couple got married after Johnson's 12th season playing for the Lakers.
In that 12-year span, he led the franchise to five NBA Championships and won three MVP Awards.
After a four-year absence, Johnson returned to the Lakers for the final season of his NBA career in 1996.
In addition to his 13 years playing, the Basketball Hall of Famer was also the head coach and President of Basketball Operations for the franchise.