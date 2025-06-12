Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Sends Out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Post
On Wednesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the Pacers by a score of 116-107 (in Indiana).
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished the loss with 24 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks while shooting 9/20 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "571 points and counting...
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander now holds the OKC record for most points in a single playoff run, passing Kevin Durant (570 in 2012)!"
After the game, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out a post about Gilgeous-Alexander.
Johnson wrote: "The Pacers full court pressure defense wore Shai Gilgeous-Alexander down and that’s a big reason why the NBA MVP wasn’t effective in the fourth quarter!"
A lot of fans left comments on Johnson's post.
@KaranSudSocial: "Pacers defense and the bench stepped up big time."
@NateD2207: "JW and SGA were clearly gassed. JW missing FTs. SGA was hands on knees tired and didn’t even take shots in the last minute"
@Whatmagicmeant: "What I meant to say was: “The Pacers' defense was relentless tonight! By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, Shai looked like he’d just run a marathon. Indiana made life tough for the MVP, and it paid off big when it mattered most. #PlayoffMagic”"
@7Bradsmith7: "Magic give it a rest your tweets do my head in. Talk about pointing out the obvious"
Gilgeous-Alexander is in his first career NBA Finals.
Game 4 will be on Friday night in Indiana.