Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Sends Out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Post

Magic Johnson sent out a post about the Oklahoma City Thunder star.

Ben Stinar

Sep 30, 2018; San Diego, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson looks on before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Valley View Casino Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2018; San Diego, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson looks on before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Valley View Casino Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the Pacers by a score of 116-107 (in Indiana).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished the loss with 24 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks while shooting 9/20 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.

Via The NBA: "571 points and counting...

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander now holds the OKC record for most points in a single playoff run, passing Kevin Durant (570 in 2012)!"

After the game, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out a post about Gilgeous-Alexander.

Johnson wrote: "The Pacers full court pressure defense wore Shai Gilgeous-Alexander down and that’s a big reason why the NBA MVP wasn’t effective in the fourth quarter!"

A lot of fans left comments on Johnson's post.

@KaranSudSocial: "Pacers defense and the bench stepped up big time."

@NateD2207: "JW and SGA were clearly gassed. JW missing FTs. SGA was hands on knees tired and didn’t even take shots in the last minute"

@Whatmagicmeant: "What I meant to say was: “The Pacers' defense was relentless tonight! By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, Shai looked like he’d just run a marathon. Indiana made life tough for the MVP, and it paid off big when it mattered most. #PlayoffMagic”"

@7Bradsmith7: "Magic give it a rest your tweets do my head in. Talk about pointing out the obvious"

Jun 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Gilgeous-Alexander is in his first career NBA Finals.

Game 4 will be on Friday night in Indiana.

