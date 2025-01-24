Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Sends Out Two Posts On X After Celtics Game
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Boston Celtics (at home) by a score of 117-96.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 44 points, 22 rebounds and nine assists.
After the big win, Hall of Famer (and Lakers legend) Magic Johnson sent out two posts (via X).
Johnson's first post: "I enjoyed watching my @Lakers beat the Boston Celtics last night 117-96 led by LeBron James with 20 points and 14 rebounds, and Anthony Davis’s 24 points. The key to victory was Dalton Knecht and Gabe Vincent scoring 13 points and 12 points off the bench respectively."
Johnson's second post: "The Lakers played 4 quarters of really good basketball on both ends of the court against the Celtics."
With the victory over the Celtics, the Lakers are now 24-18 in 42 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and have gone 6-4 over their last ten).
At home, the Lakers are now 16-6 in 22 games.
The Lakers and Celtics will have one more matchup this season (on March 8) in Boston.
They have won each of the previous two meetings.
The Lakers will play their next game on Saturday when they visit Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.
On the road, they are 8-12 in 20 games.
As for the Celtics, they dropped to 31-14 in 45 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.