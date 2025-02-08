Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Sends Out Viral LeBron James Post During Warriors Game
On Thursday evening, LeBron James had one of his best games of the season when the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors by a score of 120-112.
James exploded for 42 points, 17 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block while shooting 14/25 from the field in 38 minutes.
Via ESPN: "40-PIECE FOR THE 40-YEAR-OLD
LeBron James and Michael Jordan are the only two players in NBA history to score 40+ points in a game at age 40 or older."
One person who was a huge fan of the performance was Lakers legend Magic Johnson.
The Basketball Hall of Famer's post had over 4,000 likes and 230,000 impressions.
Johnson wrote: "LeBron James is showing out tonight. He just hit his 3rd 3 in a row and this time from the Laker logo, nearly from half court! He already has a 19 point, 10 rebound performance before the half is even over 👏🏾"
Johnson is one of the best players in NBA (and Lakers) histroy, so fans will likely enjoy seeing the social media shoutout to James.
Many left comments.
@NBA_Hate_Watch: "Magic is back with the ChatGPT tweets. The Lakers are officially back"
@MannyFernandz: "Hard to believe this guy is 40 years old. He looks like he can play another 5 years."
@SaltNPeppaPapi: "Bron play in the NBA like nba prospects play in high school lol it’s crazy"
The Lakers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-19 record in 49 games.