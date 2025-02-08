Fastbreak

Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Sends Out Viral LeBron James Post During Warriors Game

NBA legend Magic Johnson sent out a post about Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

On Thursday evening, LeBron James had one of his best games of the season when the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors by a score of 120-112.

James exploded for 42 points, 17 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block while shooting 14/25 from the field in 38 minutes.

Via ESPN: "40-PIECE FOR THE 40-YEAR-OLD

LeBron James and Michael Jordan are the only two players in NBA history to score 40+ points in a game at age 40 or older."

One person who was a huge fan of the performance was Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

The Basketball Hall of Famer's post had over 4,000 likes and 230,000 impressions.

Johnson wrote: "LeBron James is showing out tonight. He just hit his 3rd 3 in a row and this time from the Laker logo, nearly from half court! He already has a 19 point, 10 rebound performance before the half is even over 👏🏾"

Johnson is one of the best players in NBA (and Lakers) histroy, so fans will likely enjoy seeing the social media shoutout to James.

Many left comments.

@NBA_Hate_Watch: "Magic is back with the ChatGPT tweets. The Lakers are officially back"

@MannyFernandz: "Hard to believe this guy is 40 years old. He looks like he can play another 5 years."

@SaltNPeppaPapi: "Bron play in the NBA like nba prospects play in high school lol it’s crazy"

The Lakers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-19 record in 49 games.

