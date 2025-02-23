Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Sends Out Viral Post On X After Nuggets Game
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets (in Colorado) by a score of 123-100.
The win snapped an eight-game losing streak in Denver.
After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Lakers legend) Magic Johnson sent out several posts (via X).
Johnson's first post: "Big win for the Lakers tonight! This game proves that Luka, LeBron, and Reaves can thrive in JJ Redick’s offense— and Rui helped out a lot tonight too. It was a great performance on both ends of the court. If the Lakers keep this up, they have a real shot at playing in the Western Conference Finals!"
Johnson's second post: "Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick is doing a fantastic job on both ends of the court! With Luka scoring 32 tonight and three other 20+ point performances, the Lakers have a lot of offensive firepower."
Johnson's third post: "Okay Lakers - one playoff contending team down. Now it’s time to get ready for the Mavs!"
Johnson's first post had over 7,000 likes and 100,000 impressions in less than one hour.
Lakers fans have a lot to be excited about with the way played against a Denver team that had won nine games in a row.
Luka Doncic led the way with 32 points, and LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves all scored over 20.