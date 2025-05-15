Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Sends Powerful Message To Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant is coming off another strong individual season for the Phoenix Suns.
The 2014 MVP had averages of 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 62 games.
On Wednesday, the Suns made an announcement about Durant.
Via The Phoenix Suns: "The 2024-25 Magic Johnson Award Winner: Kevin Durant
Presented by the PBWA, the award recognizes the NBA player who best combines excellence on the court with cooperation in working with the media"
Following the news, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent a message to Durant (via X).
Johnson wrote: "Congratulations to the 2-time Magic Johnson Award winner Kevin Durant. I’m so excited Kevin Durant won this award because is he always so gracious to the media and fans, I love his game, who he is as a man, and all the great community work that he’s doing in the DMV area with the youth. Kevin is an outstanding entrepreneur and a big Commanders fans. I wish he was a Laker! lol 😂"
Johnson has shown his admiration for Durant (on social media) many times.
He wrote (on September 29): "Happy birthday to Kevin Durant! KD is one of my favorite players and people and his mother Wanda, is truly a special lady. He’s one of the best athlete entrepreneurs out there and he, along with his business partner Rich Kleiman, are currently building a business empire."
Durant has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder over 18 years.