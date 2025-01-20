Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Sends Viral Message To Jayden Daniels
On Saturday night, the Washington Commanders beat the Detroit Lions by a score of 45-31 (in Michigan).
One of the biggest reasons for their victory was the play of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
The former LSU star finished with 299 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Via StatMuse Football: "Jayden Daniels is the first rookie ever with 300+ total yards in each of their first 2 playoff games."
Many people reacted to his performance, and one person who sent out a post was Los Angeles Lakers legend (and Commanders co-owner) Magic Johnson.
His post had over 6,000 likes and 150,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
Johnson wrote: "Congratulations to Jayden Daniels for becoming the first Rookie in NFL History with 300+ total yards in 2 Playoff games! 🔥"
Many fans reacted to Johnson's post.
@moresteakphilly: "I was waiting for this Post. Congratulations 🎊🎉 to you and the Commanders!!!❤️❤️"
@yoda: "What Magic and this group has done with this team is incredible."
@bechet12jazz: "Daniels could possibly do what you did your first year in the league. It starts right here in Philly next week."
@popi_tim: "You made the right move when you become part owner stock is all the way up now"
The Commanders will visit the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday for the 2025 NFC Championship Game.
Johnson also wrote: "COMMANDERS WIN!! 👏🏾 I have to shout out our defense first for setting the tone for the team tonight. We had 5 takeaways, including Martin returning an interception for a touchdown and a two interceptions by Sainristil with one in the endzone to keep the Lions from scoring right before the half! @Commanders"