Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Shares Brutally Honest Reaction To Celtics Title
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics won their 18th NBA Championship by defeating the Dallas Mavericks (106-88) in Game 5 of the Finals.
The Celtics now have one more title than the Los Angeles Lakers.
After the game, Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out a brutally honest post on X that went viral.
His post had over 39,000 likes and 1.7 million impressions less than two hours.
Johnson wrote: "I hate that the Celtics officially have more championships than us now 🙄"
Johnson was with the Lakers for 13 seasons and he led them to five NBA Championships.
He also shared more posts with his thoughts on the game.
Johnson's second post: "Celtics GM Brad Stevens trading for Jru Holiday and Kristaps Prozingis was an MVP move that made the Celtics the best team in basketball this year! Adding Holiday made them the perimeter defending team in the league, and adding Prozingis made them the most explosive offensive and best starting 5 in basketball this year!"
Johnson's third post: "Congratulations to Jaylen Brown on winning the NBA Finals MVP! 👏🏾🎉"
Johnson's fourth post: "Joe Mazzulla really improved as a coach this season and had the Celtics prepared for every round of the playoffs, making all the proper adjustments on offense and defense."
Johnson's fifth post: "The Playoffs are a game of matchups, and the Celtics were too much of a challenge for the Mavs with all their depth. Their strengths outweighed the Mavs strengths and its the reason why they are Champions!"
The Celtics have won more championships than any other franchise in NBA history.
This was their first title since 2008.