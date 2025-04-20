Fastbreak

Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Slams Team After Timberwolves Game

NBA legend Magic Johnson sent out several posts after Saturday's game.

Ben Stinar

Oct 20, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Magic Johnson hugs Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike (30) after the game against the Minnesota Lynx in game five of the WNBA Finals. at Target Center. The Los Angeles Sparks beat the Minnesota Lynx 77-76. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Magic Johnson hugs Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike (30) after the game against the Minnesota Lynx in game five of the WNBA Finals. at Target Center. The Los Angeles Sparks beat the Minnesota Lynx 77-76. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home) by a score of 117-95.

They now trail the series 0-1.

After the game, Lakers legend Magic Johnson made his feelings very clear.

His post had over 2,800 likes in two hours.

Johnson wrote: "Tonight was one of the Lakers worst performances this season. They were flat, had no energy, and they played like it was a regular season game."

The Lakers lost the second quarter by a score of 38-20.

Despite a late push in the third quarter, they weren't able to make the game competitive.

Johnson also sent out a post about head coach JJ Redick.

He wrote: "Coach JJ Redick did a great job all season but he didn’t do a good job for Game 1. The Lakers stood around on offense, played too much one-on-one basketball, and he didn’t make any necessary adjustments."

Many fans commented on Johnson's post about Redick.

@Gibbo_2010: "JJ looked like a podcast host, not a playoff coach. Let’s hope Game 2 comes with adjustments, not monologues."

@JackRyan2324: "Don’t agree with this. He did what he could. The TWolves made the most 3’s in playoff franchise history for 1 game. They shot the lights out. There’s no adjustment for that."

@DimitryManzano: "Why you gotta call Coach out like that?"

@stevesolisphoto: "Lakers definitely needed AD tonight."

JJ Redick
Apr 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick reacts against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

The Lakers allowed the Timberwolves to shoot 51.2% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point range.

On the other hand, they shot just 39.8% from the field.

JJ Redick
Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Game 2 of the series will be on Tuesday night (also in Los Angeles).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.