Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Slams Team After Timberwolves Game
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home) by a score of 117-95.
They now trail the series 0-1.
After the game, Lakers legend Magic Johnson made his feelings very clear.
His post had over 2,800 likes in two hours.
Johnson wrote: "Tonight was one of the Lakers worst performances this season. They were flat, had no energy, and they played like it was a regular season game."
The Lakers lost the second quarter by a score of 38-20.
Despite a late push in the third quarter, they weren't able to make the game competitive.
Johnson also sent out a post about head coach JJ Redick.
He wrote: "Coach JJ Redick did a great job all season but he didn’t do a good job for Game 1. The Lakers stood around on offense, played too much one-on-one basketball, and he didn’t make any necessary adjustments."
Many fans commented on Johnson's post about Redick.
@Gibbo_2010: "JJ looked like a podcast host, not a playoff coach. Let’s hope Game 2 comes with adjustments, not monologues."
@JackRyan2324: "Don’t agree with this. He did what he could. The TWolves made the most 3’s in playoff franchise history for 1 game. They shot the lights out. There’s no adjustment for that."
@DimitryManzano: "Why you gotta call Coach out like that?"
@stevesolisphoto: "Lakers definitely needed AD tonight."
The Lakers allowed the Timberwolves to shoot 51.2% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point range.
On the other hand, they shot just 39.8% from the field.
Game 2 of the series will be on Tuesday night (also in Los Angeles).