Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Was Dead Wrong About This NBA Player
Michael Carter-Williams got off to a solid start to his NBA career when he won the 2013 Rookie of The Year Award as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.
That season, the former Syracuse star averaged 16.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 40.5% from the field.
Following his strong start, there was a lot of hope that he could develop into an All-Star player.
During the middle of the 2015 season, Carter-Williams was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks (who were coached by Jason Kidd).
At the time of the trade, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Los Angeles Lakers legend) Magic Johnson sent out a strong post.
The post had over 2,000 likes.
Johnson wrote (on February 19, 2015): "The Bucks just acquired the next Jason Kidd in Michael Carter-Williams."
With the Bucks, Carter-Williams averaged 12.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 22.9% from the three-point range in 79 games (62 starts).
He also helped lead the Bucks to the 2015 NBA playoffs.
While Carter-Williams had a solid career, he came nowhere near Kidd (who is a Basketball Hall of Famer).
In addition to the Bucks and 76ers, the 33-year-old also spent time with the Orlando Magic, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets.
His career averages were 10.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 40.2% from the field and 25.6% from the three-point range in 395 games.