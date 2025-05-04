Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Was Right About Bronny James
Last week, Bronny James had his first NBA season come to an end when the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs.
Bronny had an up-and-down rookie season.
However, once he was sent to the G League, he started to find his groove.
Before the season began, Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson predicted that Bronny would be better off in the G League.
Johnson (via Jimmy Kimmel on September 27): "If I'm Bronny, I would tell my dad just let me play in the G League all season so that I can develop. He needs playing time. He doesn't need to be sitting on the Lakers bench and not playing. That's not a knock against him. He's just not ready. He needs to develop more, and then he will be ready because he has some great talent and skills. But he needs to develop those skills at a much better clip if he wants to play 15, 20 minutes a night in the NBA or more."
Bronny finished 27 NBA games with averages of 2.3 points per contest while shooting 31.3% from the field and 28.1% from the three-point range.
Meanwhile, he averaged 21.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 11 G League regular season games.
Via NBA TV (on October 6): "NBA HISTORY.
LeBron and Bronny James are the FIRST father-son duo to take the floor together"