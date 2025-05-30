Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Was Right About Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in the middle of a historic NBA season.
The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar led the franchise to their first NBA Finals since the 2012 season.
He also won the 2025 MVP Award.
Back in January, Los Angeles Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson sent out a post about Gilgeous-Alexander.
His post had over 500 likes and 80,000 impressions.
Johnson wrote (on January 17): "Last night Shai Gilgeous-Alexander proved to us all why he’ll be the most valuable player in the league this season scoring 40 points against the Cavs!"
Johnson was one of many who predicted that Gilgeous-Alexander would win the MVP Award.
Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo had also been in the middle of historic seasons (they were the other two candidates).
Following the announcement of Gilgeous-Alexander winning MVP, Johnson sent out a congratulatory post.
Johnson wrote (on May 29): "Congratulations to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for winning the MVP of the Western Conference Finals named after me. What I love about Shai is that he dominates on the court and is humble off the court!"
Gilgeous-Alexander already won the Western Conference finals MVP.
Therefore, he has a chance to win the MVP, WCF MVP and NBA Finals MVP (all in the same season).
He finished the regular season with averages of 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 76 games.
The Thunder are now awaiting the winner of the series between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.