Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Was Wrong About Russell Westbrook
Back in 2021, the Los Angeles Lakers made the big move to land Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards.
Westbrook helped form a big three with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
At the time, Lakers legend Magic Johnson was a huge fan of the deal.
He wrote (on July 29, 2021): "Laker Nation, the blockbuster trade that’s bringing Russell Westbrook to the @Lakers is VERY exciting and will definitely make the Lakers a championship contender next season!"
Despite Johnson's high hopes, the Lakers finished their only full season with Westbrook as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 33-49 record.
They then traded him during the middle of the 2022-23 season.
The 2017 MVP finished his tenure with the Lakers averaging 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 29.7% from the three-point range in 130 games (81 starts).
While Westbrook is one of the best players of all time, he was clearly a poor fit for the Lakers (and Johnson's prediction was way off).
After they traded the 2017 MVP, the Lakers reached the 2023 Western Conference finals.