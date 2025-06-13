Fastbreak

Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Was Wrong About Russell Westbrook

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson was wrong about Russell Westbrook.

Sep 28, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) answers questions during media day at the UCLA Health and Training Center in El Segundo, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Back in 2021, the Los Angeles Lakers made the big move to land Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards.

Westbrook helped form a big three with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

At the time, Lakers legend Magic Johnson was a huge fan of the deal.

He wrote (on July 29, 2021): "Laker Nation, the blockbuster trade that’s bringing Russell Westbrook to the @Lakers is VERY exciting and will definitely make the Lakers a championship contender next season!"

Despite Johnson's high hopes, the Lakers finished their only full season with Westbrook as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 33-49 record.

They then traded him during the middle of the 2022-23 season.

The 2017 MVP finished his tenure with the Lakers averaging 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 29.7% from the three-point range in 130 games (81 starts).

Dec 29, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While Westbrook is one of the best players of all time, he was clearly a poor fit for the Lakers (and Johnson's prediction was way off).

After they traded the 2017 MVP, the Lakers reached the 2023 Western Conference finals.

