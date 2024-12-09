Lakers Champion Metta World Peace Makes Bold NBA Finals Prediction
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a volatile start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
After starting out as one of the best teams in the NBA, they have gone just 3-7 over their last ten games.
Earlier in the season (when the Lakers were higher in the standings), former NBA star Metta World Peace said he thinks they can make the 2025 NBA Finals.
World Peace (via Byron Scott's Fast Break): "Knecht is the best shooter in the league... That kid is nice, and the Lakers got new life. They got a real shooter with LeBron and AD. I don't see them not making the Finals."
The Lakers were 10-4, which had them as the third seed in the Western Conference (at the time of the recording).
Therefore, World Peace hadn't yet seen the struggles that the Lakers would endure over the following month.
That said (even at the time of the interview), picking the Lakers to reach the NBA Finals would have been seen as a very hot take.
The Lakers are coming off a 107-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.
They snapped a three-game losing streak to improve to 13-11 in their first 24 games.
Their biggest problems have come on the road where they have gone 8-3 in 11 games.
Away from Los Angeles, the Lakers are only 5-8 in 13 games.
As for World Peace, the former All-Star spent 17 seasons in the league with the Lakers, Pacers, Bulls, King, Rockets and Knicks.