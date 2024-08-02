Lakers Legend Pau Gasol Reacts To Rudy Fernández News
On Friday, Spain lost to Canada by a score of 88-85 at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
With the loss, Spain's run has come to an end (they finished 1-2).
Rudy Fernández has now played in his final game.
Via NBACentral: "Rudy Fernández is retiring from the game of basketball
One of the greatest international hoopers of all time 👏"
Following the news, NBA legend Pau Gasol sent out a post on Instagram that had over 23,000 likes in four hours.
Gasol (translated to English): "LEGEND of our sport!!! We've been through all colors and I can say any qualification is short for your great career on and off the national team. @rudy5fernandez!! will miss you very, very, very much #LaFamilia Although your example and legacy will always be there. ❤️ #Leyenda #histórico"
Fernandez played four seasons in the NBA for the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers.
He most recently played in the league during the 2011-12 season.
His career averages were 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 39.9% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 249 regular season games.
On the other hand, Gasol is one of the best NBA players of all time.
The Hall of Famer spent 18 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks.
His career averages were 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 50.7% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 1,226 games.