Lakers Legend Pau Gasol Sends Out Viral Post After Pacers-Thunder Game
Pau Gasol is one of the best forwards in NBA history.
After the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers to win the 2025 NBA Championship, Gasol sent out a post (via X).
His message had over 1,000 likes and 50,000 impressions.
Gasol Wrote: "We’ve witnessed two unforgettable Playoff runs. But that’s the beauty of sport—only one team takes home the ring.
Congratulations to @okcthunder on a historic season and for being crowned champions! What a journey. Special recognition to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for making history as the first player ever to win Regular Season MVP, Conference Finals MVP, and Finals MVP in the same year. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
And thank you, @Pacers , for reminding us what resilience looks like. You showed the world that it’s never over until the final buzzer. Sending strength and support to @TyHaliburton22 —so tough to see injuries like that. Wishing you a smooth and full recovery. 🙏🏼 #NBAFinals"
The Thunder have now won the NBA Championship for the first time as a franchise.
They also had a dominant regular season as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 68-14 record.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Congrats to the Oklahoma City Thunder and their fans! The best team in the NBA from Opening Night through Game 7 of the NBA Finals. A very well-earned championship!"
As for Gasol, he played 18 seasons for the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks.
The Hall of Famer won two NBA Championship with Kobe Bryant and the Lakers.