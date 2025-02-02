Lakers Legend Pau Gasol Sends Viral Message To Luka Doncic After Blockbuster Trade
Pau Gasol is one of the best players in Los Angeles Lakers history.
The Basketball Hall of Famer helped the franchise win back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010.
On Sunday, his former team made a trade with the Dallas Mavericks to acquire superstar forward Luka Doncic.
Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "Yes, it really happened. Welcome to Los Angeles, Luka."
After the trade was official, Gasol sent out a post (via X) that had over 43,000 likes and one million impressions in less than two hours.
Gasol wrote: "Welcome to LA, @luka7doncic! 💜💛 Excited to see you in purple & gold. The Lakers family is special—enjoy the journey and make history! 🏀🔥"
Many fans commented on Gasol's viral post.
@DavidLo11718477: "It dosent feel real for some reason but it is I will miss lakers legend AD"
@MortgageSense83: "Thank you for lending your support Pau, it means a lot 👊. Lakers 4 life."
@LakersLead: "YESIR PAU!"
Doncic had been with the Mavs for each of his first six and a half seasons.
He is currently averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range.
As for Gasol, he also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks over 18 years in the NBA.
His career averages were 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 50.7% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 1,226 games.