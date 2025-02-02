Fastbreak

Lakers Legend Pau Gasol Sends Viral Message To Luka Doncic After Blockbuster Trade

NBA legend Pau Gasol sent out a post after the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Luka Doncic.

Ben Stinar

Apr 24, 2013; San Antonio, TX, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Pau Gasol (16) reacts during game two of the first round of the 2013 NBA Playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center. The spurs won 102-91. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Apr 24, 2013; San Antonio, TX, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Pau Gasol (16) reacts during game two of the first round of the 2013 NBA Playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center. The spurs won 102-91. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Pau Gasol is one of the best players in Los Angeles Lakers history.

The Basketball Hall of Famer helped the franchise win back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010.

On Sunday, his former team made a trade with the Dallas Mavericks to acquire superstar forward Luka Doncic.

Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "Yes, it really happened. Welcome to Los Angeles, Luka."

After the trade was official, Gasol sent out a post (via X) that had over 43,000 likes and one million impressions in less than two hours.

Gasol wrote: "Welcome to LA, @luka7doncic! 💜💛 Excited to see you in purple & gold. The Lakers family is special—enjoy the journey and make history! 🏀🔥"

Many fans commented on Gasol's viral post.

@DavidLo11718477: "It dosent feel real for some reason but it is I will miss lakers legend AD"

@MortgageSense83: "Thank you for lending your support Pau, it means a lot 👊. Lakers 4 life."

@LakersLead: "YESIR PAU!"

Doncic had been with the Mavs for each of his first six and a half seasons.

He is currently averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range.

Luka Doncic
Dec 25, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates after making a basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As for Gasol, he also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks over 18 years in the NBA.

His career averages were 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 50.7% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 1,226 games.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.