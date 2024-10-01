Lakers NBA Champion Dion Waiters Reacts To LeBron James Instagram Post
On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers held media day in California, which meant that the father-son duo of LeBron and Bronny James got to be on full display.
They did interviews and took photos that went viral on social media.
After the day, James made a post to Instagram that has over 1.1 million likes and 7,800 comments in less than six hours.
James captioned his post: "PURE JOY 🙌🏾🙌🏾🤴🏾"
One person to leave a comment was former NBA star Dion Waiters.
His comment had over 400 likes in four hours.
Waiters wrote: "This 🔥🔥🔥 having ya Jr next to yu along both of yall journey is crazy!!! 🫡"
Waiters and James were briefly teammates for part of part of two seasons on the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.
In addition, they have faced off ten times over their careers.
James had an impressive 10-1 record in those matchups.
Waiters never made an All-Star Game, but he was an extremely popular NBA player (who was an elite scorer).
Fans will likely love seeing that he is interacting with James on social media.
The 32-year-old played eight seasons for the Cavs, Heat, Thunder and Lakers.
He won the 2020 NBA Championship with James and the Lakers.
His career averages were 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range.
The Lakers will open up their season on October 22 when they host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles.