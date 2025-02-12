Fastbreak

Lakers NBA Champion Dwight Howard Makes Bold Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Statement

Dwight Howard spoke about NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Ben Stinar

Jan 1982; Indianapolis, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Lakers center #33 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in action during the 1981-82 season. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images Copyright (c) Malcolm Emmons
Jan 1982; Indianapolis, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Lakers center #33 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in action during the 1981-82 season. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images Copyright (c) Malcolm Emmons / Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

When people talk about the best players in NBA history, Lebron James and Michael Jordan have been the most discussed (in recent times).

That said, one player who arguably does not get enough attenion is Los Angeles Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Recently, Dwight Howard spoke about Abdul-Jabbar (h/t Above The Rim with DH 12, h/t HoopsHype).

Howard: "Kareem could be considered one of the GOATS, but he not with Nike, so they don't talk about him in the GOAT conversations. They only talk about players who wear Nike shoes in the GOAT conversations."

After winning three National Championships at UCLA Abdul-Jabbar spent 20 seasons in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks (and Lakers).

His career averages were 24.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.6 blocks per contest while shooting 55.9% from the field in 1,560 games.

The 77-year-old won six NBA Championships and was named to 19 All-Star Games.

Abdul-Jabbar was the first pick 1969 NBA Draft.

He retired after the 1989 season.

Via StatMuse: "Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in his 20 seasons:

— 24.6 PPG | 11.2 RPG | 2.6 BPG
— 1st all-time in points
— 19x All-Star (1st all-time)
— 15x All-NBA
— 11x All-Defense
— 6x MVP (1st all-time)
— 6x NBA Champ
— 2x FMVP

Top 5 player of all-time."

As for Howard, he also spent time with the Lakers (three times).

During the 2020 season, he helped the franchise win the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.

NBA
Oct 11, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and center Dwight Howard (39) celebrate their win after game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. The Los Angeles Lakers won 106-93 to win the series. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.