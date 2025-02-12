Lakers NBA Champion Dwight Howard Makes Bold Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Statement
When people talk about the best players in NBA history, Lebron James and Michael Jordan have been the most discussed (in recent times).
That said, one player who arguably does not get enough attenion is Los Angeles Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Recently, Dwight Howard spoke about Abdul-Jabbar (h/t Above The Rim with DH 12, h/t HoopsHype).
Howard: "Kareem could be considered one of the GOATS, but he not with Nike, so they don't talk about him in the GOAT conversations. They only talk about players who wear Nike shoes in the GOAT conversations."
After winning three National Championships at UCLA Abdul-Jabbar spent 20 seasons in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks (and Lakers).
His career averages were 24.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.6 blocks per contest while shooting 55.9% from the field in 1,560 games.
The 77-year-old won six NBA Championships and was named to 19 All-Star Games.
Abdul-Jabbar was the first pick 1969 NBA Draft.
He retired after the 1989 season.
Via StatMuse: "Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in his 20 seasons:
— 24.6 PPG | 11.2 RPG | 2.6 BPG
— 1st all-time in points
— 19x All-Star (1st all-time)
— 15x All-NBA
— 11x All-Defense
— 6x MVP (1st all-time)
— 6x NBA Champ
— 2x FMVP
Top 5 player of all-time."
As for Howard, he also spent time with the Lakers (three times).
During the 2020 season, he helped the franchise win the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.