Lakers NBA Champion Dwight Howard Makes Bold Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Statement

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in his 20 seasons:



— 24.6 PPG | 11.2 RPG | 2.6 BPG

— 1st all-time in points

— 19x All-Star (1st all-time)

— 15x All-NBA

— 11x All-Defense

— 6x MVP (1st all-time)

— 6x NBA Champ

— 2x FMVP



Top 5 player of all-time. pic.twitter.com/kCY1b4k02B