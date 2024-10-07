Lakers NBA Champion Dwight Howard Reacts To LeBron And Bronny James History
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Phoenix Suns in California for their second preseason game.
During the first half, LeBron and Bronny James made NBA history by becoming the first father-son duo to share the floor together.
Via The NBA: "LeBron James. Bronny James.
The father-son duo share the court for the first time together! 👏"
Thousands of people reacted to the historic event.
One person who sent out several posts was Lakers 2020 NBA Champion Dwight Howard.
Howard's first post: "GOAT Moment 💯"
Howard's second post: "I can’t wait to see a James to James oop 😮💨"
Howard has had three stints with the Lakers over his 18-year NBA career.
Therefore, fans of the team will likely love seeing that he shared his reaction.
For the Lakers, they made a good decision to get the histroy out of the way during the preseason.
If head coach JJ Redick had waited, it could have become a distraction, with fans and media asking when the first time they would share the floor together would happen.
Bronny finished his first preseason game with two points, one rebound, one assist and three blocks while shooting 1/6 from the field in 16 minutes of playing time (on Friday).
The Lakers will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles on October 22.
Last year, they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).