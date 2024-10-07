Fastbreak

Lakers NBA Champion Dwight Howard Reacts To LeBron And Bronny James History

Dwight Howard reacted to LeBron James and Bronny James sharing the floor together.

Sep 27, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard listens to a question during the Lakers media day at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Phoenix Suns in California for their second preseason game.

During the first half, LeBron and Bronny James made NBA history by becoming the first father-son duo to share the floor together.

Via The NBA: "LeBron James. Bronny James.

The father-son duo share the court for the first time together! 👏"

Thousands of people reacted to the historic event.

One person who sent out several posts was Lakers 2020 NBA Champion Dwight Howard.

Howard's first post: "GOAT Moment 💯"

Howard's second post: "I can’t wait to see a James to James oop 😮‍💨"

Howard has had three stints with the Lakers over his 18-year NBA career.

Therefore, fans of the team will likely love seeing that he shared his reaction.

Oct 11, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and center Dwight Howard (39) celebrate their win after game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. The Los Angeles Lakers won 106-93 to win the series. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

For the Lakers, they made a good decision to get the histroy out of the way during the preseason.

If head coach JJ Redick had waited, it could have become a distraction, with fans and media asking when the first time they would share the floor together would happen.

Bronny finished his first preseason game with two points, one rebound, one assist and three blocks while shooting 1/6 from the field in 16 minutes of playing time (on Friday).

Oct 4, 2024; Palm Desert, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) looks to pass against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Acrisure Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

The Lakers will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles on October 22.

Last year, they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).

