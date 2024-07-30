Lakers NBA Champion Dwight Howard Sends Message To Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum has been one of the biggest topics in sports over the last 24 hours.
The Boston Celtics superstar is currently playing for Team USA, but he did not play in the team's 110-84 victory over Serbia (on Sunday).
Via Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe: "Kerr admits Tatum was a straight up DNP-CD. “I went with the combinations that made sense. That was for tonight. He handled it well. He’ll make his mark.” #Celtics #Paris2024"
On Monday evening, NBA legend Dwight Howard sent out a post (via X) to Tatum.
Howard wrote: "Jayson we could use another champ In my league 🤷🏾♂️ ! You could hoop like this ➡️ https://youtu.be/3d2K90syUbE?si=arZdMJqv2mngSAxJ if you came 😅"
Howard is currently playing in Taiwan.
The eight-time NBA All-Star made one apperance with Team USA in the Olympics.
He helped them win the Gold medal in 2008.
Howard was the first pick in the 2004 NBA Draft (out of high school) by the Orlando Magic.
He is one of the best centers of all time and will have an excellent chance to be a Hall of Famer.
His career averages were 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 58.7% from the field in 1,242 regular season games.
The 38-year-old most recently played for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021-22 season.
As for Tatum, he helped lead the Celtics to the 2024 NBA Championship over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.
He has been an All-Star in each of the previous five seasons.