Lakers NBA Champion Has Been A Free Agent For Over 3 Years
Dion Waiters most recently played in the NBA during the 2019-20 season when he appeared in 10 regular season games for the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.
That season, he averaged 11.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field and 31.9% from the three-point range.
He was also with the Lakers in the playoffs when they won the 2020 NBA Championship (over the Heat).
Waiters became a free agent over the 2020 offseason, and he has been available since that point nearly four years ago.
Last summer, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported that Waiters held a workout in front of NBA teams.
However, no team signed him during the 2023-24 season.
At 32, Waiters is still young enough that he could likely make an impact.
He has always been a talented scorer, so it's fair to assume he is still capable of playing a limited role off the bench.
Either a contender looking for depth or a young team in need of veteran experience in the locker room would make sense.
Waiters was initially the fourth pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Syracuse.
In addition to the Heat and Lakers, he has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers over eight seasons in the league.
During the 2014 season, he averaged 15.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 70 games (24 starts) for the Cavs.