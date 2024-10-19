Lakers Player Brought To Tears After Meeting Steph Curry
Quincy Olivari has spent the preseason with the Los Angeles Lakers.
On Friday evening, they played their final game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.
Olivari led the Lakers with 22 points, seven rebounds and two assists while shooting 8/16 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range.
After the game, the former Xavier star got a chance to meet his idol (Steph Curry).
When he was asked about Curry, Olivari got emotional (h/t Spectrum SportsNet).
Olivari: "I've liked him since I was in like 6th grade. I don't even know what to say. That's my favorite player ever. First thing he told me, was like I'm big fan of your game. Truth be told, I'm a big fan of him. I had his jersey. He signed it twice. I used to sleep under that jersey. I just wanted to be like him so bad, so just to be able to meet him, him be able to have some respect for me and then us to talk in the back. He gave his shoes to me and signed them. That meant the world to me."
ESPN's Dave McMenamin added a video of Olivari meeting Curry as a child.
Via McMenamin: "Quincy Olivari showed Steph Curry this video after the game and then walked out of the arena with a pair of Steph’s autographed shoes."
The Lakers will play their first game of the 2024-25 season on October 22 when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles.