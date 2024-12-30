Lakers Player Makes Instagram Post After Getting Traded To Nets
Maxwell Lewis had been in the middle of his second season with the Los Angeles (and South Bay) Lakers.
On Sunday, the former Pepperdine star was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal that also included D'Angelo Russell.
Via Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet: "Lakers announce the acquisition of Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton from Brooklyn in exchange for D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and 3 2nd rounders:"
After the trade, Lewis made a post to Instagram that had over 13,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
Lewis captioned his post: "Thank You Lakeshow 🙏🏽🙏🏽#justakidfromvegas"
Lewis was the 40th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
He has appeared in 41 NBA games for the Lakers over the previous two seasons.
Via NetsDaily: "Maxwell Lewis was averaging 18 and 7 for South Bay Lakers before trade. The 6’7” 22-year-old wing could easily get some time with Long Island Nets (who need all the help they can get.). They play Delaware tomorrow at 7 in Wilmington."
The Nets are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-20 record in 32 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a two-game losing streak).
Via Collin Helwig of NetsDaily: "Maxwell Lewis hasn’t gotten a lot of run with the Lakers but clearly has some notable size and athleticism as a wing prospect.
I’m intrigued given Brooklyn’s track record with reclamation projects."
The Nets will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
They are coming off a year where they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.